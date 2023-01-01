Imran Khan says Gen Bajwa hired Hussain Haqqani to lobby against him in US

Says former army chief's 'set-up in establishment' still working against PTI
LAHORE – Ousted Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan says the former army chief, General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa, still has influence over the establishment.
The defiant politician made these remarks during his interaction with journalists at his Zaman Park residence in the provincial capital. He alleged that the set-up of General Bajwa was still working in the establishment, revealing that three lawmakers from his party were told to remain neutral in Punjab CM Parvez Elahi’s vote of confidence.
Khan, 70, is up in arms against the former COAS, who remains mostly tight-lipped about the allegations levelled by the PTI chief. Khan accused General Bajwa of hiring Hussain Haqqani, former Pakistani envoy in Washington, for lobbying against him in the United States.
“Haqqani kept promoting General Bajwa and continued campaigning against me,” he mentioned.
Referring to Bajwa’s ‘set-up’ in the establishment, the PTI chief said that MQM-Pakistan and the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) have been tied to PPP under the latest gambit by the influential people.
During his latest interaction with journos, the ousted premier revealed that his relations with Gen Bajwa went sour because he did not want accountability in Pakistan.
He then called for transparent elections in Pakistan for a sustainable government, linking stability in the South Asian country to free and fair elections.
Referring to a recent audio leak allegedly featuring his wife, the PTI chief said Bushra Bibi was a housewife and she used to go to places like mental health care centres for welfare purposes. He added that Bushra was not alike Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of the PML-N patron Nawaz Sharif, who spends millions on cosmetic surgeries.
The outspoken politician slammed new PCB Chairman Najam Sethi, saying he had nothing to do with cricket. Imran Khan said the constitution of the cricket board had to be changed to bring Sethi in.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 01, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|233.5
|235.75
|Euro
|EUR
|260.5
|263.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|296.6
|299.6
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.55
|69.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65.1
|65.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|155.55
|156.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|603.5
|608
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|168.15
|169.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.51
|32.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.35
|32.70
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.99
|29.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.35
|2.40
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.1
|744.1
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144.1
|145.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.48
|22.78
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.08
|592.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|167.97
|169.27
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.83
|22.13
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|242.75
|244.50
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.52
|6.62
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,200 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 158,780. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 144,630 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 165,350.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Karachi
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Islamabad
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Peshawar
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Quetta
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Sialkot
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Attock
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Gujranwala
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Jehlum
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Multan
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Gujrat
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Nawabshah
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Chakwal
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Hyderabad
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Nowshehra
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Sargodha
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Faisalabad
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Mirpur
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.