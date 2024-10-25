Pakistani model Roma under fire over bikni ramp walk [VIDEO]

LAHORE – Roma Michael, a Pakistani participant in Miss Grand International 2024, is facing major backlash after a video of ramp walk while wearing bikni created storm on social media.

The Lahore-based model had first shared the video of the bikni round on her Instagram but she had to delete it later after criticisms from fans and social media users.

The video is now being shared by some users with people continuing to slamming her for not taking care of the country’s values.

The video shows the 29-year-old model wearing golden brown bikni as she put the ramp on fire with her bold personality.

Hailing from Lahore, Roma Michael holds a Bachelor’s degree in BTech from the University of South Asia. She has appeared in two feature films and several television dramas, including Tu Zindagi Hai, Kahey Dil Jidher and Pyari Nimmo.