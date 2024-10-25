Pakistani bureaucrats banned from foreign educational tours

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has imposed a ban on foreign educational tours for bureaucrats amid financial crunches being faced by Pakistan.

With the approval of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Establishment Division has issued a notification stating that foreign study tours under the National Management Courses are to be immediately suspended.

According to the notification, participants of the 121st Management Course will not be able to undertake foreign study tours, and a ban has also been placed on foreign study tours for future management courses.

The government used to send bureaucrats abroad for education and training as they can learn new skills to address the complex challenges.

Exposure to different systems and approaches can inspire innovative solutions to local challenges, encouraging the adoption of new ideas and technologies.