Mir Punjabi Mela left the winter Sunny in Memories!

LAHORE – Mir Punjabi Mela in Commemoration of Professor Ali Arshad Mir the Great Punjabi poet & Scholar chirped in winter & left everyone motivated towards the protection of his cultural dignity.
Mir Punjabi Mela held in collaboration with different literary coteries at PILAC,Lahore. This time MKP(Mazdoor Kisan Party )came in front to pay the tribute to the revolution intellect of Mir & Taimur Rehman's Lal Band performed on both days of Mela.
Mir Mela's cultural menu was all about Mushaira, fiction reading & different literary sessions based on problems faced by the cultural dynamics of Punjab.
Furthermore, professor Ali Arshad Mir Literary award 2022 was given in different literary categories i.e.Dr.Musharraf Hussain Anjum (religious category), Dr Muhammad Ayub (Research), Baba Ghulam Hussain Nadeem Qadri(Poetry Nazam), Irfan Majeed (Translation), Sarwat Mohiyuddin (Poetess), Rai Muhammad Nasir Khan( Poet /Ghazal), Shahzad Aslam (Fiction),Dr. Amir Zaheer Bhatti (Travelogue), Hameed Razi(Novel)& Shahzad Shahid (Children Literature) While in recognition of his Services Jabbar Ghauri was bestowed with an award too.
Classic Kathak Dancer Nighat Chaudhary also performed in the Mela & spelled her magic. Sufi Music night was the last & memorable event of the Mela where renowned Singer Ali Imran Shaukat twinkled the eve with other performers like Aminah, Saad Ziaai & Bilal Khan.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 01, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|233.5
|235.75
|Euro
|EUR
|260.5
|263.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|296.6
|299.6
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.55
|69.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65.1
|65.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|155.55
|156.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|603.5
|608
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|168.15
|169.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.51
|32.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.35
|32.70
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.99
|29.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.35
|2.40
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.1
|744.1
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144.1
|145.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.48
|22.78
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.08
|592.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|167.97
|169.27
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.83
|22.13
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|242.75
|244.50
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.52
|6.62
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,200 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 158,780. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 144,630 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 165,350.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Karachi
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Islamabad
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Peshawar
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Quetta
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Sialkot
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Attock
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Gujranwala
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Jehlum
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Multan
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Gujrat
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Nawabshah
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Chakwal
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Hyderabad
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Nowshehra
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Sargodha
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Faisalabad
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Mirpur
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
