Sadaf Kanwal, Shahroz Sabzwari welcome their first child

KARACHI – Pakistani celebrity couple Shahroz Sabzwari, and Sadaf Kanwa have welcomed their first child together.

Mehreen Syed, a mutual friend of the couple, announced that the duo welcomed their first child. The model did not reveal the gender of the tot; however, she left a few hints for the curious fans.

Sharing adorable clicks of ‘excited father’ spending some quality time with the newborn baby, she wrote “Mashallah Allah ki rehmat.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehreen Syed (@imehreensyed)

Several celebrities flocked to the viral post to congratulate the first-time parents.

Earlier, Shehroze gave a very interesting insight on how he is going to spend time with the new born. "I love kids, and I cannot wait to get some off days to spend with the newborn,” he said in a viral video.

Shehroze wished spending at least two weeks with the newborn however he mentioned that his producers have already told him not to take more than 4-5 days off due to shoots.

Shehroze's father, Behroze Sabzwari who is also an actor, earlier put all the speculation regarding Sadaf Kanwal's possible pregnancy to rest by confirming that his daughter-in-law was expecting her first child.

Shehroz Sabzwari is excited as second wife Sadaf ... 10:13 PM | 29 Jul, 2022 Pakistani actor and model Shehroz Sabzwari is overjoyed yet nervous as his wife is expecting their first ...

Sadaf and Shahroz tied the knot in 2020 after rumours of their relationship had been rife on social media.

Shahroz earlier parted ways with his wife of seven years, Syra Yousaf citing irreconcilable differences. The former celebrity couple is parents to a daughter named Nooreh.