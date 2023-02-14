Mohib Mirza makes lighthearted joke about Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day has long been associated with love, appreciation, and romance. Every year, couples around the world celebrate the day by exchanging gifts and showing their affection for each other. This day is empty without expressing feelings and connecting with our loved ones.

Lollywood actor, Mohib Mirza took to his Instagram today to jokingly warn his followers that their significant other may flatter them with compliments before asking for a gift.

He said, "Woh handsome bol kar gift ke liye gumrah karegi but tum sheesha dekhte rehna " (She'll call you handsome and then dupe you into getting her a gift, but you have to keep looking at a mirror.)

The storyleft the netizens giggling and they filled the comment section with laughing emojis.

On the work front, Mirza was recently seen in Arth - The Destination, Deedan, Dil Ruba, Dushman e Jaan, and Neeli Zinda Hai.