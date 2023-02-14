Nora Fatehi stuns fans in black bejewlled dress

Bollywood's dancing queen-turned-actress Nora Fatehi has a knack for breaking the internet with her talent, impressive dance moves and her ethereal beauty.
The 31-year-old star, who rose to prominence with her stunning dance in the blockbuster song Dilbar, has reached the heights of fame so much that she now has 44 million followers on Instagram and recently sang the 2022 FIFA World Cup anthem. The Canadian-born Moroccan diva is recognized all around the world for her prowess in acting or dancing.
With a handsome number of followers on social media platforms, the Kusu Kusu dancer shares scintillating pictures to excite her fans and followers. Most recently, the Manike star shared a reel that left netizens in awe of her beauty.
Clad in an exquisitely beautiful dress with a slit at the back, adorned with jewels at the front and a semi-sweetheart-shaped neckline, the Street Dancer 3D diva looked no less than a greek goddess.
Fatehi captioned the post, "Attitude big had to put some in the back."
View this post on Instagram
Social media users couldn't stop gushing love for the Bigg Boss 9 contestant's elegance and charm.
On the work front, apart from her impressive performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup closing ceremony, Fatehi will next be seen in 100% directed by Sajid Khan. The film also features John Abraham, Shehnaaz Gill and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued to extend gains against the dollar on Tuesday, rising by Rs2.59 in the interbank market.
During the inter-day trading, the local currency was quoted at 266.85. The slight gain comes after PKR witnessed a decline against the US dollar on the first day of the week, closing at 269.44 against the greenback.
Experts linked the slight strengthening of the rupee primarily to ongoing talks with International Monetary Fund which resumed virtually as the government took stringent measures to unlock crucial funding.
Islamabad and US-based lender could not reach a deal and the visiting delegation of financial institutions left after 10 days of talks, but said negotiations would continue.
The country of 220 million is almost at the verge of debt default with the foreign exchange reserves held by central bank plunged to less than $ 3 billion while the rupee nosedived to a record low following the removal of an unofficial price cap on the exchange rate.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/14-Feb-2023/today-s-currencyexchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-february-14-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,600 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs169,410.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs155,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Karachi
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Quetta
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Attock
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Multan
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.