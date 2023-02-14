Search

Nora Fatehi stuns fans in black bejewlled dress

Noor Fatima 08:06 PM | 14 Feb, 2023
Source: Nora Fatehi (Instagram)

Bollywood's dancing queen-turned-actress Nora Fatehi has a knack for breaking the internet with her talent, impressive dance moves and her ethereal beauty.

The 31-year-old star, who rose to prominence with her stunning dance in the blockbuster song Dilbar, has reached the heights of fame so much that she now has 44 million followers on Instagram and recently sang the 2022 FIFA World Cup anthem. The Canadian-born Moroccan diva is recognized all around the world for her prowess in acting or dancing.

With a handsome number of followers on social media platforms, the Kusu Kusu dancer shares scintillating pictures to excite her fans and followers. Most recently, the Manike star shared a reel that left netizens in awe of her beauty.

Clad in an exquisitely beautiful dress with a slit at the back, adorned with jewels at the front and a semi-sweetheart-shaped neckline, the Street Dancer 3D diva looked no less than a greek goddess. 

Fatehi captioned the post, "Attitude big had to put some in the back." 

Social media users couldn't stop gushing love for the Bigg Boss 9 contestant's elegance and charm.

On the work front, apart from her impressive performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup closing ceremony, Fatehi will next be seen in 100% directed by Sajid Khan. The film also features John Abraham, Shehnaaz Gill and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles.

Nora Fatehi gets clean chit in money laundering case 

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

