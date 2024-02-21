Ainy Jafri returns, spills secrets about Bollywood debut & re-starting her career

Pakistani actress Ainy Jafri dropped several bombshells in a recent podcast appearance, igniting excitement about her Bollywood debut, comeback projects, and personal life. Here's a breakdown of the key revelations:

She revealed her upcoming film "Coke" marks her official Bollywood debut, filmed entirely in the UK. Jaffri also shed light on the challenges Pakistani artists face in Bollywood due to government restrictions. Despite the hurdles, she emphasized the growing interest from Bollywood directors in collaborating with Pakistani talent. She described "Coke" as a captivating psychological thriller, soon to be released on a popular streaming platform. She humbly requested viewers to embrace her character's unique portrayal in the film.

She also hinted at additional projects fueling her comeback in Pakistan. This exciting news suggests a multi-faceted return to the entertainment scene.

While details remain unclear, her openness about her personal life suggests she might address her marriage and UK life in the podcast or future interviews. Her revelations have piqued fan interest, generating buzz around "Coke" and her potential career resurgence. Fans eagerly await further details about her upcoming projects and personal life.

On the work front, Jaffri was last seen in Tajdeed e Wafa, Balu Mahi, and Azaab-e-Zindagi. She will also be sharing the screen with Saba Qamar, Mikaal Zulfiqar and Shayan Khan in her upcoming project Mandi.