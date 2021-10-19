Ayeza Khan’s new fashion look gets trolled by netizens

Pakistan has fallen head over heels with Ayeza Khan and this comes as no surprise. She is drop-dead-gorgeous in real and reel life with an enthralling Instagram feed that keeps the fans hooked.

This time around, Ayeza fell prey to moral and fashion police as her fashion and wardrobe choices got lambasted by the admirers.

Channelling her inner fashionista, the Meray Paas Tum Ho star donned grey hair and oozed panache, grace and style. The 30-year-old took to her Instagram handle and penned a poem to express her sentiments.

"This is not a black and white world

To be alive

I say the colours must swirl

And I believe

That maybe today

We will all get to appreciate

The beauty of gray!", Khan captioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Keyboard warriors flocked to the comment section to express their two cents. Trolls made sarcastic attacks and directed unsolicited opinions towards Ayeza.

The MeharPosh star has a bold and beautiful persona that sets her apart from her contemporaries and she is quite the star performer as she effortless dabble in versatile roles on-screen.

On the work front, Laapata is being loved by the drama buffs and Ayeza Khan has been lauded for her spectacular portrayal of Geeti.