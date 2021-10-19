Indian PM Modi wishes Muslim on Eid Milad-un-Nabi

NEW DELHI – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended greetings to Muslim community across the world on the eve of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

Modi shared a message on Twitter, stating: “Milad-un-Nabi greetings. Let there be peace and prosperity all around. May the virtues of kindness and brotherhood always prevail. Eid Mubarak!”

Milad-un-Nabi greetings. Let there be peace and prosperity all around. May the virtues of kindness and brotherhood always prevail. Eid Mubarak! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 19, 2021

Earlier, Indian singer Daler Mehndi paid tribute the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in his style. He shared a video on Instagram.

Muslims across the globe celebrate Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) today with religious and traditional zeal, renewing the pledge to disseminate teachings of the last Messenger of Allah.

In Pakistan, the day dawn with a 31 and 21 gun-salute in the federal and provincial capitals respectively to pay homage to Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).