Indian PM Modi wishes Muslim on Eid Milad-un-Nabi

05:42 PM | 19 Oct, 2021
Indian PM Modi wishes Muslim on Eid Milad-un-Nabi
NEW DELHI – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended greetings to Muslim community across the world on the eve of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

Modi shared a message on Twitter, stating: “Milad-un-Nabi greetings. Let there be peace and prosperity all around. May the virtues of kindness and brotherhood always prevail. Eid Mubarak!”

Earlier, Indian singer Daler Mehndi paid tribute the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in his style. He shared a video on Instagram.

Muslims across the globe celebrate Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) today with religious and traditional zeal, renewing the pledge to disseminate teachings of the last Messenger of Allah.

In Pakistan, the day dawn with a 31 and 21 gun-salute in the federal and provincial capitals respectively to pay homage to Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

