Pakistan welcomes 'high-level' Saudi delegation for investment talks

ISLAMABAD – Saudi delegation comprising top businessmen landed in Pakistan's capital as government aimed to boost Pak-Saudi economic ties.
The delegation led by heads of over thirty prominent Saudi companies will held detailed talks with Pakistani authorities to forge robust partnerships and solidify investments across Pakistan's economy.
The visiting dignitaries will participate in three-day Pakistan-Saudi Arabia investment conference starting in Islamabad from today.
This visit follows a recent delegation visit aimed at enhancing bilateral ties. Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud expressed confidence that the visit would bring significant benefits to both countries, particularly in untapped economic development areas.
Talks were initiated to include a new refinery project for export purposes and improving food security. The goal is to connect Pakistani talent with international capital and investment, particularly in the IT sector.
More to follow...
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 6, 2024 Monday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 295.7 for buying and 298.65 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.6 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 75.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|295.7
|298.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.6
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.6
|747.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.41
|38.81
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.58
|35.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.96
|913.96
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.38
|58.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.24
|166.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.98
|730.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.47
|77.17
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.65
|206.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.46
|25.76
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.37
|308.87
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
