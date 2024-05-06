Search

Pakistan welcomes 'high-level' Saudi delegation for investment talks

Web Desk
08:48 AM | 6 May, 2024
ISLAMABAD – Saudi delegation comprising top businessmen landed in Pakistan's capital as government aimed to boost Pak-Saudi economic ties.

The delegation led by heads of over thirty prominent Saudi companies will held detailed talks with Pakistani authorities to forge robust partnerships and solidify investments across Pakistan's economy.

The visiting dignitaries will participate in three-day Pakistan-Saudi Arabia investment conference starting in Islamabad from today.

This visit follows a recent delegation visit aimed at enhancing bilateral ties. Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud expressed confidence that the visit would bring significant benefits to both countries, particularly in untapped economic development areas.

Talks were initiated to include a new refinery project for export purposes and improving food security. The goal is to connect Pakistani talent with international capital and investment, particularly in the IT sector.

More to follow...
 
 
 
 
 
 

