Which cities can be visited on Hajj visa? Saudi Arabia clarifies

RIYADH - The authorities in Saudi Arabia have clarified that getting the permit is necessary for performing the Hajj and those found violating the rules could face severe punishment.

Regarding mobility freedom and the cities that can be visited while on the Hajj visa, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has clarified that the Hajj visa permits travel within the cities of Jeddah, Medina, and Mecca.

The authorities have also highlighted that the Hajj visa is not valid for work, residency, or travel outside these areas, with violations potentially leading to a ban on future Hajj participation and deportation.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has also clarified that all international visitors, except those from GCC countries that require a Hajj permit, must obtain a Hajj visa for performing the annual pilgrimage which would start next month.

It bears mentioning that the government of Saudi Arabia will be welcoming over 2 million pilgrims from across the world for this year's Hajj which will begin in June.

A few days earlier, the authorities in the kingdom had also announced that pilgrims heading to Saudi Arabia would be displaying special tags that would help the authorities find illegal pilgrims.

As the Hajj season begins shortly, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has officially launched a tag to be displayed by legal pilgrims to access holy sites during the pilgrimage.

In this regard, the Minister of Hajj, Tawfik Al Rabiah launched the Nusuk Card which contains comprehensive data on each pilgrim.

There is also a digital version of the card - available on Saudi apps Nusuk and Tawakklana - and the pilgrims must display the card to get access to the holy places and move in and around the kingdom.

As far as the process for getting the card is concerned, it would be given to overseas pilgrims by respective Hajj offices after the issuance of pilgrimage visas. On the other hand, the domestic pilgrims will receive it from the service providers after Hajj permits are issued.