Search

Immigration

Which cities can be visited on Hajj visa? Saudi Arabia clarifies

Web Desk
09:41 AM | 6 May, 2024
Which cities can be visited on Hajj visa? Saudi Arabia clarifies

RIYADH - The authorities in Saudi Arabia have clarified that getting the permit is necessary for performing the Hajj and those found violating the rules could face severe punishment.

Regarding mobility freedom and the cities that can be visited while on the Hajj visa, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has clarified that the Hajj visa permits travel within the cities of Jeddah, Medina, and Mecca.

The authorities have also highlighted that the Hajj visa is not valid for work, residency, or travel outside these areas, with violations potentially leading to a ban on future Hajj participation and deportation.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has also clarified that all international visitors, except those from GCC countries that require a Hajj permit, must obtain a Hajj visa for performing the annual pilgrimage which would start next month.

It bears mentioning that the government of Saudi Arabia will be welcoming over 2 million pilgrims from across the world for this year's Hajj which will begin in June.

A few days earlier, the authorities in the kingdom had also announced that pilgrims heading to Saudi Arabia would be displaying special tags that would help the authorities find illegal pilgrims.

As the Hajj season begins shortly, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has officially launched a tag to be displayed by legal pilgrims to access holy sites during the pilgrimage.

In this regard, the Minister of Hajj, Tawfik Al Rabiah launched the Nusuk Card which contains comprehensive data on each pilgrim.

There is also a digital version of the card - available on Saudi apps Nusuk and Tawakklana -  and the pilgrims must display the card to get access to the holy places and move in and around the kingdom.

As far as the process for getting the card is concerned, it would be given to overseas pilgrims by respective Hajj offices after the issuance of pilgrimage visas. On the other hand, the domestic pilgrims will receive it from the service providers after Hajj permits are issued.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

09:41 AM | 6 May, 2024

Which cities can be visited on Hajj visa? Saudi Arabia clarifies

11:45 PM | 5 May, 2024

Morocco, Azerbaijan sign visa exemption agreement: Details inside

11:21 PM | 5 May, 2024

Chinese can now travel visa-free to this country: Details inside

08:54 PM | 4 May, 2024

Lahore airport to get more immigration counters for speedy clearance, ...

08:33 PM | 4 May, 2024

Passport issuance to speed up as govt procures latest machinery: ...

08:19 PM | 4 May, 2024

This country just banned youngsters from working abroad

Immigration

05:32 PM | 3 May, 2024

Hajj 2024: Flight schedule from May 9th to June 9th released

03:18 PM | 3 May, 2024

Syria introduces e-visas to boost tourism

08:05 PM | 4 May, 2024

Hajj 2024: Saudis told to get permits for entering Makkah

01:59 PM | 3 May, 2024

UK Care Worker Visas decline by over 80 percent as 'anti-immigration' ...

02:27 PM | 3 May, 2024

Govt extends deadline for EOI submission as PIA's privatization ...

12:50 PM | 3 May, 2024

Immigrants in limbo as Google, Amazon suspend Green Card applications

Advertisement

Latest

09:59 AM | 6 May, 2024

Transgenders attack Kharian police station after 'assault on community member' (VIDEO)

Gold & Silver

12:20 PM | 3 May, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Rupee to US Dollar, and other currencies - 6 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 6, 2024 Monday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 295.7 for buying and 298.65 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.6 for buying, and 348 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 75.85.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 6 May 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 295.7 298.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.6 348
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.1 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.25 74
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.6 747.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.41 38.81
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.58 35.93
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.96 913.96
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.38 58.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.24 166.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.12 25.42
Omani Riyal OMR 722.98 730.98
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.47 77.17
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.65 206.65
Swedish Korona SEK 25.46 25.76
Swiss Franc CHF 306.37 308.87
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: