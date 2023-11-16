  

Search

Immigration

Horse causes Boeing plane to land back at JFK airport

Web Desk
09:58 PM | 16 Nov, 2023
Horse causes Boeing plane to land back at JFK airport

NEW YORK - A dramatic incident unfolded mid-flight as a Boeing 747 cargo jet was forced to make an abrupt return to its departure after a horse broke free from its stall.

The chaotic situation erupted on the flight headed from New York to Belgium when after 90 minutes, the pilot had to take the turn back to the airport.

The incident happened when the aircraft was at a height of 30,000 feet and the pilot contacted the air traffic control, stating, "We have a live animal, a horse, on board the airplane. The horse managed to escape." 

Despite efforts, the crew was unable to re-secure the animal, prompting the pilot to land back at the John F Kennedy International Airport.

 As a precaution, the plane had to dispose of 20 tonnes of fuel "east of Nantucket" to reduce weight before returning though the horse's unexpected freedom during transit remains a mystery.

The flight later resumed and successfully reached Liege Airport the following morning and the purpose behind transporting the horse remains undisclosed, BBC reported.

In a similar incident that happened in August this year, a bear cub broke loose in the cargo hold of a passenger flight headed from Dubai to Baghdad. 

After the incident, a specialized animal control team had to be called in to sedate the bear when workers at the airport found out that it was running amok on board. It took the staff three hours to safely remove the bear, delaying the flight for those on board. 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

09:15 PM | 15 Nov, 2023

Dubai is replacing its 'World's Busiest Airport' with a bigger ...

08:57 PM | 1 Nov, 2023

Biometric facial recognition for passengers: This airport in Germany ...

05:47 PM | 23 Oct, 2023

Indian airline 'forgets' to offload baggage, lands back at airport

06:27 PM | 15 Oct, 2023

Indian plane makes emergency landing in Karachi: Details inside

06:43 PM | 14 Oct, 2023

Canadian team due in Pakistan for security audit of Karachi airport

09:25 PM | 11 Oct, 2023

VIDEO: Fire rips through Luton Airport's car parking terminal, ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:25 PM | 16 Nov, 2023

Did Hania Aamir get a tattoo?

Horoscope

08:41 AM | 16 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 16th November 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee depreciates against US dollar, Pound, Riyal and Dirham - Check today forex rates

Pakistani rupee continues to lose strength against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market as pressure for import payment increases.

The month of November saw massive buying of dollar for import payments, which puts local unit under pressure.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Thursday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 288.4 for buying and 291.15 for selling.

Euro rate slightly increased to 307.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling. UK Pound Sterling remains stable at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED saw a marginal drop and new rate drop to 79.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.75.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 16 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 288.4 291.15
Euro EUR 307.5 309.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 357.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.4 80.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.75 77.5
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 764.66 772.66
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.76 40.16
Danish Krone DKK 41.86 42.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.83 37.18
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.68
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 932.65 941.65
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.97 61.57
New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.07 174.07
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.39 26.69
Omani Riyal OMR 746.81 754.81
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.99 79.69
Singapore Dollar SGD 76.75 77.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.09 27.39
Swiss Franc CHF 322.85 325.35
Thai Bhat THB 8.08 8.23

Gold & Silver Rate

Petrol, diesel prices in Pakistan slashed for second half of November

KARACHI – In another relief to inflation-hit Pakistanis, the interim government has lowered the prices of petrol and other products in the fortnight review.

A notification issued by the Finance Division said the government cuts petrol price by Rs2.04 and the tariff of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been lowered by Rs6.47.

The fuel prices have been reduced in petroleum products in light of recommendation made by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

With the latest relief, the current price of petrol stands at Rs281.34. High Speed Diesel price has been slashed to Rs296.71 whereas price of kerosene oil has been reduced by Rs7 to Rs211.03 per litre.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-11-16/petrol-diesel-prices-in-pakistan-slashed-for-second-half-of-november-1700108710-6675.png

The interim government has also cut the price of light-diesel oil (LDO) from Rs189.46 to Rs180.45 per litre for the next two weeks.

The change in fuel prices will bring relief to people of South Asian nation, who are facing record high inflation as the country battles economic crisis since mid-2022.

The drop in diesel prices will help lowering expenses in agriculture and transport sectors, and price adjustment will curb sky-high inflation.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/16-Sep-2023/pakistanis-express-fury-with-memes-on-latest-petrol-price-hike

              

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: