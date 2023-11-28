Pakistan records 27% growth in earnings from travel related services

ISLAMABAD - There has been a growth of 27 percent compared to the previous year in terms of earnings by Pakistan for the provision of travel services, it emerged on Tuesday.
According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), Pakistan earned US $157.075 million by providing different travel services in various countries during the first three months of the current fiscal year 2023-24.
The country had earned US $122.890 million for the same services during the corresponding months of the last fiscal year 2022-23, implying growth.
Details say that during the months under review, personal travel services increased by 26.19 per cent, from US $122.240 million last year to US $154.255 million during July-September 2023.
Among these personal services, the exports of health-related expenditure rose by 529.17 per cent while the education-related expenditure increased by 49.19 per cent. Moreover, other personal services witnessed a growth of 23.69 per cent.
The PBS data implies that the exports of business services grew by 281.08 per cent, from US$ 0.740 million to US$ 2.820 million.
There has also been some decline recorded for the export of services during July-September 2023 as they were recorded at US$ 1,707.31 million against the exports of US$ 1,717.21 million in July-September 2022; the decline was 0.58 per cent.
As far as the imports are concerned, they surged by 18.10 per cent, growing from US$ 2,028.13 million last year to US$ 2,395.30 million during the months under review.
Pakistani rupee continue to witness further losses against US dollar in the open market on despite positive economic indicators and massive surge in Stock Market.
On Tuesday, the dollar was being quoted at 285.1 for selling and 288.15 for buying purposes for customers.
Euro price moves down by Rs2 to 312 for buying and 315 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling after increase.
UAE Dirham AED stands at 78 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed fall and new price stands at 76.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.1
|288.15
|Euro
|EUR
|312
|315
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.25
|77
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759
|767
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.93
|40.33
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.88
|42.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.63
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.38
|925.38
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.26
|749.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.63
|78.33
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210
|212
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.93
|27.23
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.37
|325.87
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8
|8.04
KARACHI – Gold continues to move upward in local market amid surge in international rates.
On Tuesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,600, and the price for 10-gram gold saw increase of Rs943 to reach Rs186,557.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $12 to settle at $2,015 per ounce.
Last week, per tola gold price increased by Rs800 per tola, and it hovers around two month high.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Karachi
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Quetta
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Attock
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Multan
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.