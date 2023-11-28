Pakistan records 27% growth in earnings from travel related services

ISLAMABAD - There has been a growth of 27 percent compared to the previous year in terms of earnings by Pakistan for the provision of travel services, it emerged on Tuesday.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), Pakistan earned US $157.075 million by providing different travel services in various countries during the first three months of the current fiscal year 2023-24.

The country had earned US $122.890 million for the same services during the corresponding months of the last fiscal year 2022-23, implying growth.

Details say that during the months under review, personal travel services increased by 26.19 per cent, from US $122.240 million last year to US $154.255 million during July-September 2023.

Among these personal services, the exports of health-related expenditure rose by 529.17 per cent while the education-related expenditure increased by 49.19 per cent. Moreover, other personal services witnessed a growth of 23.69 per cent.

The PBS data implies that the exports of business services grew by 281.08 per cent, from US$ 0.740 million to US$ 2.820 million.

There has also been some decline recorded for the export of services during July-September 2023 as they were recorded at US$ 1,707.31 million against the exports of US$ 1,717.21 million in July-September 2022; the decline was 0.58 per cent.

As far as the imports are concerned, they surged by 18.10 per cent, growing from US$ 2,028.13 million last year to US$ 2,395.30 million during the months under review.