Sri Lanka waives visa fee but for tourists from these countries: Details inside

06:16 PM | 28 Nov, 2023
COLOMBO - Sri Lanka has announced a visa fee waiver for nationals from China, India, Indonesia, Russia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Japan, effective immediately.

The development was confirmed through a statement released by the Department of Immigration and Emigration on Tuesday and the waiver program, running until March 31, 2024, aims to kickstart the tourism sector, acknowledging the significant role tourism plays in the country's foreign income.

As per the policy, residents from the countries aforementioned holding various types of passports, including diplomatic and ordinary, qualify for this initiative.

To avail themselves of this opportunity, travelers from these countries must obtain a complimentary Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) before their arrival in Sri Lanka.

Under this scheme, tourists can enjoy a 30-day visa period, and a double entry facility is permitted from the date of first arrival to Sri Lanka within 30 days, the statement said. 

The move comes as Sri Lanka tries to revive its economy and spur tourism in the country which was badly hit due to terrorism and COVID-19 pandemic coupled with economic challenges.

Sri Lanka, an island nation situated in South Asia, is located southeast of India. The country spans an area of approximately 65,610 square kilometers and is renowned for its diverse landscapes, including stunning beaches, lush forests, and picturesque mountains.

As of the latest estimates, Sri Lanka's population stands at around 22 million people. In recent years, the country has witnessed a growing number of tourists flocking to its shores, attracting around 2.3 million visitors annually.

Some of the must-visit destinations in Sri Lanka include the ancient city of Sigiriya, known for its historical rock fortress; the cultural city of Kandy, home to the revered Temple of the Tooth; the golden beaches of Bentota and Mirissa; the wildlife-rich Yala National Park; and the scenic hill town of Ella, offering breathtaking views of verdant tea plantations and cascading waterfalls.

