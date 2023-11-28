Sri Lanka waives visa fee but for tourists from these countries: Details inside

COLOMBO - Sri Lanka has announced a visa fee waiver for nationals from China, India, Indonesia, Russia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Japan, effective immediately.
The development was confirmed through a statement released by the Department of Immigration and Emigration on Tuesday and the waiver program, running until March 31, 2024, aims to kickstart the tourism sector, acknowledging the significant role tourism plays in the country's foreign income.
As per the policy, residents from the countries aforementioned holding various types of passports, including diplomatic and ordinary, qualify for this initiative.
To avail themselves of this opportunity, travelers from these countries must obtain a complimentary Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) before their arrival in Sri Lanka.
Under this scheme, tourists can enjoy a 30-day visa period, and a double entry facility is permitted from the date of first arrival to Sri Lanka within 30 days, the statement said.
The move comes as Sri Lanka tries to revive its economy and spur tourism in the country which was badly hit due to terrorism and COVID-19 pandemic coupled with economic challenges.
Sri Lanka, an island nation situated in South Asia, is located southeast of India. The country spans an area of approximately 65,610 square kilometers and is renowned for its diverse landscapes, including stunning beaches, lush forests, and picturesque mountains.
As of the latest estimates, Sri Lanka's population stands at around 22 million people. In recent years, the country has witnessed a growing number of tourists flocking to its shores, attracting around 2.3 million visitors annually.
Some of the must-visit destinations in Sri Lanka include the ancient city of Sigiriya, known for its historical rock fortress; the cultural city of Kandy, home to the revered Temple of the Tooth; the golden beaches of Bentota and Mirissa; the wildlife-rich Yala National Park; and the scenic hill town of Ella, offering breathtaking views of verdant tea plantations and cascading waterfalls.
Pakistani rupee continue to witness further losses against US dollar in the open market on despite positive economic indicators and massive surge in Stock Market.
On Tuesday, the dollar was being quoted at 285.1 for selling and 288.15 for buying purposes for customers.
Euro price moves down by Rs2 to 312 for buying and 315 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling after increase.
UAE Dirham AED stands at 78 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed fall and new price stands at 76.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.1
|288.15
|Euro
|EUR
|312
|315
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.25
|77
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759
|767
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.93
|40.33
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.88
|42.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.63
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.38
|925.38
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.26
|749.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.63
|78.33
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210
|212
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.93
|27.23
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.37
|325.87
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8
|8.04
KARACHI – Gold continues to move upward in local market amid surge in international rates.
On Tuesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,600, and the price for 10-gram gold saw increase of Rs943 to reach Rs186,557.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $12 to settle at $2,015 per ounce.
Last week, per tola gold price increased by Rs800 per tola, and it hovers around two month high.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Karachi
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Quetta
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Attock
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Multan
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
