Alizeh Shah's new video takes TikTok by storm

Maheen Khawaja
06:41 PM | 28 Nov, 2023
Alizeh Shah has been captivating the hearts of millions of fans with her beauty and glamour.

The prodigy ventured into showbiz at a remarkably tender age and raked in accolades for her performance in several hit projects. The actor amassed a huge fanbase enamoured by her innocent allure.

The Ehd-e-Wafa star never shies away from flaunting flamboyance and she found herself entangled in controversies, spanning from allegations of unprofessional conduct to accusations of drug consumption.

This time around, the angel-faced beauty made sure to flaunt her look, dressed in a chic cropped black shirt that perfectly complements her classic jeans.

Alizey was last seen in Taqdeer. Some of her notable work includes Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Bebasi, Chaand Raat Aur Chandni, and Ehd-e-Wafa.

Alizeh Shah’s latest photos set internet on fire

