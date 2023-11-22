Alizeh Shah’s latest photos set internet on fire

Alizeh Shah has swiftly emerged as a prominent actress among the newer generation of talents in the industry.

Her portrayal of Dua in Ehd e Wafa instantly endeared her to the audience, paving the way for several successful drama appearances. While she has garnered fame for her acting prowess, she's also drawn attention for controversies and conflicts with co-stars.

Known for her youthful flair, Alizeh boasts a dynamic style that reflects her young age, often experimenting with her hair and fashion choices. Her followers keenly watch her fashion trends and personal life updates shared on her social media.

Recently, she sparked conversation with snapshots enjoying some cherished French fries, a glimpse into her casual moments shared on Instagram.