PSX touches record height of 58,000 points amid improved economic indicators

KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) marked another historic day on Wednesday as benchmark KSE-100 Index touched 58,000 level for the first time in history.
After back to back gains, KSE-100 index moved up by 732.53 points to reach 58,104 in light of improved market sentiments after successful completion of the first review of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff-level agreement.
During the trading, automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, fertilizer, oil and gas exploration companies and OMCs saw huge buying.
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC), UNITY, and Fauji Foods Limited (FFL), remained among top performers.
Recent weeks witnessed a massive surge in the KSE-100, and the local currency gained by against the dollar in the interbank market.
Experts suggest ample domestic liquidity in the market, and it fueling the positive sentiment in the money market.
Pakistani rupee advanced its winning momentum against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 285.1 for buying and 288.15 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 311.4 for buying and 314.5 for selling. British Pound moves down against rupee and GBP stands at 355.5 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moved down at 78 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed remained largely stable at 76.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.1
|288.15
|Euro
|EUR
|311.4
|314.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.5
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766.58
|774.58
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.01
|42.41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.98
|37.33
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.5
|1.57
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|935.36
|944.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.34
|61.94
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.74
|175.74
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.71
|756.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.85
|79.55
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.25
|27.55
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.98
|328.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
KARACHI – Gold attracts fresh buyers and the precious metal continues moving up in domestic market on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, the single tola gold price stands around Rs215,600 and the price of 10-gram hovers around Rs184,842.
Price of 21 karat rate per tola stands at Rs188,300 and price of 18k gold for 1 tola is Rs161,400.
In the global market, the yellow metal saw positive trajectory, and price of gold per ounce price increased by $15.40 to reach $1,996.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
