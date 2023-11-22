PSX touches record height of 58,000 points amid improved economic indicators

KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) marked another historic day on Wednesday as benchmark KSE-100 Index touched 58,000 level for the first time in history.

After back to back gains, KSE-100 index moved up by 732.53 points to reach 58,104 in light of improved market sentiments after successful completion of the first review of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff-level agreement.

During the trading, automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, fertilizer, oil and gas exploration companies and OMCs saw huge buying.

Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC), UNITY, and Fauji Foods Limited (FFL), remained among top performers.

Recent weeks witnessed a massive surge in the KSE-100, and the local currency gained by against the dollar in the interbank market.

Experts suggest ample domestic liquidity in the market, and it fueling the positive sentiment in the money market.