Hania Aamir’s new stunning pictures from London trip go viral

Web Desk
01:21 PM | 22 Nov, 2023
Hania Aamir’s new stunning pictures from London trip go viral
Lollywood diva Hania Aamir has a knack for keeping attention to herself, and she continue to delight fans with pictures from UK visit.

The Ishqiya star continues to weave her spell over fans with her stunning beauty and irresistible charm.

The social media handles of Hania are full of delightful moments, as she keeps fans hooked.

The new snaps show her flexing in a short top and denim as she flaunted naval with a jacket on.

Earlier, Hania was spotted with a tattoo on her arm. The actor shared a photo dump from a tattoo place in the UK, showcasing inked depictions of Bubbles from Powerpuff Girls and an adorable baby panda.

The revelation has set social media abuzz, with fans calling her out for getting a tattoo.

02:16 PM | 22 Nov, 2023

Australia issues temporary visas to besieged Palestinians as ceasefire nears

09:02 AM | 22 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 22nd November 2023  

