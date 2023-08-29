Hania Aamir having time of her life in London; see pictures

Lollywood sweetheart Hania Aamir's London adventures seem far from over! The acclaimed Pakistani actress known for her consecutive hits in TV shows and movies is currently having a wonderful time in London.

Her well-deserved getaway has ignited envy among netizens, leaving them yearning for their own escape. Continuing her trend, the the Mere Humsafar actress treated her fans to join her thrilling escapades. This time, the 'Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha' diva shared "a very random day" from her trip.

Draped in a vibrant neon green crop top paired with sleek crisscross straps and bold boots, the actress radiated confidence as she posed for the cameras. She also shared glimpses of her zipping through London's streets and billboards that adorned the cityscape.

The post amassed thousands of likes in a few hours with fans showering the actress with compliments and heart emojis in the comments section.

On the work front, Aamir was recently seen in Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, Sang-e-Mah, Mere Humsafar, Parde Mein Rehne Do, Dil Ke Chor and Pyaar Kahani.