WATCH — Hania Aamir melodiously sings 'Hona Tha Pyaar' in karaoke session

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir is so much more than a pretty and talented artist. The Mere Humsafar famed actress has been making headlines for quite some time whether it is her blockbuster television series or her effervescent personality off-screen. Known for her happy-go-lucky persona, Aamir is often called Life of the Party.

In a recent video circulating on the internet, the Janaan actress is seen singing her heart out in a karaoke session with acclaimed singer Yashal Shahid. Shahid and Aamir have worked together on Mere Humsafar – Shahid sang the OST and Aamir was the lead actor.

The Sang-e-Mah star sang Atif Aslam’s cult classic, Hona Tha Pyaar, in her melodious voice. The Mujhay Jeenay Do diva is fond of singing as she also sang the title song of her drama serial, Anaa.

The video shows Shahid encouraging Aamir as she serenades the crowd which included Pakistani director Wajahat Rauf who was strumming the guitar to the song’s beat.

On the work front, Aamir was recently seen in Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, Sang-e-Mah, Mere Humsafar, Parde Mein Rehne Do, Dil Ke Chor, and Pyaar Kahani.