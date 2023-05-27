Hania Aamir wins hearts with lastest transition video

Hania Aamir, a rising star in the Pakistani entertainment industry, has captivated audiences with her remarkable performances in various popular drama serials and films. Known for her talent and charisma, she has amassed a dedicated fan following both on and off the screen.
She is also an active user of social media platforms, where she skillfully engages with her fans, leaving them in awe of her flamboyant personality. Recently, she once again sparked excitement among her followers by sharing a mesmerizing transition video on her Instagram account.
Beyond her acting skills, the Anaa star possesses a vibrant presence on social media, where she effortlessly connects with her fans. She has mastered the art of engaging her followers, offering glimpses into her personal life, sharing updates about her projects, and showcasing her fashion sense with dazzling outfits and stylish looks. Her charismatic persona and ability to make fans swoon with her flamboyance have endeared her to a wide audience.
Most recently, Hania Aamir set social media ablaze by sharing a captivating transition video on her Instagram account. Embracing the popular TikTok trend of transitioning to the lyrics of American rapper Kali's song "Area Codes" accompanied by a glittery makeup look, Hania quickly hopped on the bandwagon and shared a video of herself following the trend. The video showcases her incredible versatility and chameleon-like ability to adapt as she transforms from one captivating look to another.
With every transition, she effortlessly changes her appearance, captivating viewers with her beauty and charm.
Fans and admirers flocked to the comment section with heart and fire emojis.
The actor known for her bubbly persona has worked in several hit dramas. Some of her notable dramas include Ishqiya, Dil Ruba, Titli, and Mujhay Jeenay Du.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 28, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|307.9
|311.15
|Euro
|EUR
|330
|333
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|381
|384.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|84.6
|85.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|82.6
|83.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|201
|203
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.21
|770.20
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|225.5
|227.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.6
|41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.39
|41.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.6
|36.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.22
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|932.2
|941.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.42
|63.02
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.98
|178.98
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.58
|752.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.73
|79.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.73
|27.03
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.34
|318.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.43
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,800 on Sunday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs202,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Karachi
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Quetta
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Attock
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Multan
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
