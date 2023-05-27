Search

Watch: Sindh MPA's son, friends beat women in lift in a Karachi residencial area

Karachi police arrest women's relative

27 May, 2023
Watch: Sindh MPA's son, friends beat women in lift in a Karachi residencial area
Source: Twitter

KARACHI – In a shocking incident in the port city, an MPA's son and his staff brutally assaulted women in a lift in a residential building.

Police said the incident was caught on camera installed in the lift in Do Darya’s residential building in Karachi on May 5. Footage of the incident was released later.

In the video, two women can be seen in the lift along with a child when the son of MPA Aslam Abro entered the lift along with his staff and friends.

A heated argument broke out women asked the MPA’s son not to enter the lift with his friends due to the weight limit. The argument later turned violent. On seeing the scuffle in the lift, building security guards reached there and settled the matter between the two sides.

https://twitter.com/Samarjournalist/status/1661847156163063813

Later on May 18, police registered a case and arrested a man named Adnan Rana, who is said to be a family member of the women.

https://twitter.com/Samarjournalist/status/1662030119248994305

The case was registered on the complaint of MPA Aslam Abro’s cook, who can be seen hitting the women in the CCTV footage. The police said they are investigating the matter.

