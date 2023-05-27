Rahat Fateh Ali Khan pays tribute to Pakistan Army

Renowned singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, known for his soul-stirring melodies, has recently shared a special message for the people of his beloved country.

As a world-renowned singer, Khan holds a special place in the hearts of music lovers both in Pakistan and around the globe. His powerful voice and heartfelt performances have touched millions of souls, and his message of gratitude and unity resonates deeply with his admirers.

In his heartfelt address, the Afreen crooner emphasized the importance of acknowledging the kindness and sacrifices of the Pakistan Army, urging the nation not to forget their invaluable contributions.

With a deep sense of gratitude, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan conveyed his admiration for the Pakistan Army, emphasizing that it is essential for every citizen to pay tribute to their selfless service. He reminded the people that the enemy of the army is the enemy of Pakistan, underscoring the importance of unity and solidarity in the face of external threats.

In his message, Khan also took a moment to honour the martyrs of the Pakistani armed forces. With his soulful rendition of the iconic song 'O watan ke sajile jawan,' he paid a heartfelt tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty, protecting the nation and its people.

His special message serves as a reminder of the bravery, dedication, and sacrifices made by the Pakistan Army. It highlights the need for collective appreciation and support for the armed forces, who tirelessly work to safeguard the country's security and preserve its sovereignty.