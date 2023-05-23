Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's son stuns audience in Houston with soulful rendition

Pakistani talent is making waves across continents! After Adnan Shah Tipu received praise at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, Shahzaman Ali Khan, son of qawwali maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, stole the festival in the American city of Houston by singing Kise Da Yaar Na Vichhre, originally sung by his late grandfather, the legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

Following in the footsteps of his ancestors, Shahzaman carries the torch of more than 600-year legacy. His father Rahat and uncle Wajahat Ali Khan were present on the stage when he was performing in Houston.

Taking to Instagram, Khan shared a carousel of candid moments “from Houston's Once-in-a-Lifetime Concert” and short clips from their houseful show at NRG Arena on Sunday.