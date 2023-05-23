Search

Lifestyle

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's son stuns audience in Houston with soulful rendition

Noor Fatima 11:48 PM | 23 May, 2023
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's son stuns audience in Houston with soulful rendition
Source: AoS Media UK (Instagram)

Pakistani talent is making waves across continents! After Adnan Shah Tipu received praise at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, Shahzaman Ali Khan, son of qawwali maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, stole the festival in the American city of Houston by singing Kise Da Yaar Na Vichhre, originally sung by his late grandfather, the legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

Following in the footsteps of his ancestors, Shahzaman carries the torch of more than 600-year legacy. His father Rahat and uncle Wajahat Ali Khan were present on the stage when he was performing in Houston.

Taking to Instagram, Khan shared a carousel of candid moments “from Houston's Once-in-a-Lifetime Concert” and short clips from their houseful show at NRG Arena on Sunday.

Rahet Fateh Ali Khan's son to carry the legacy of his ancestors

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Azaan Sami Khan turns 29

12:31 PM | 23 May, 2023

Inside Nadia Khan's star-studded birthday celebration

11:21 PM | 22 May, 2023

Maya Ali flaunts her clothing line in latest Instagram post

07:22 PM | 22 May, 2023

Ali Rehman Khan to essay an intersex in latest drama, Guru

10:15 AM | 22 May, 2023

Ali Zafar celebrates "20 years of musical journey"

11:22 PM | 21 May, 2023

Wahaj Ali, Mehwish Hayat to share silver screen for the first time

10:27 PM | 21 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Hazim Bangwar saves bleeding man after road accident

12:28 AM | 24 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 23rd May 2023 

09:03 AM | 23 May, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee makes marginal gains against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee slightly moved up against the US dollar despite the looming economic uncertainty.

During the inter-day trading, the local currency remained stable against the US dollar, appreciating nearly Rs0.11 during the opening hours of trading on Tuesday. PKR was being traded at 286.45 before noon.

The stability comes after the dilapidating rupee registered losses against the greenback for the fourth consecutive session. Data shared by State Bank shows that the local currency settled at 286.56 on Monday.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/23-May-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-may-23-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 23, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,700 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,790.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Karachi PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Islamabad PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Peshawar PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Quetta PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Sialkot PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Attock PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Gujranwala PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Jehlum PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Multan PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Bahawalpur PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Gujrat PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Nawabshah PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Chakwal PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Hyderabad PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Nowshehra PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Sargodha PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Faisalabad PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Mirpur PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: