Usman Mukhtar's 'Gulabo Rani' wins seven international awards

Usman Mukhtar's latest horror short film, Gulabo Rani, is an unstoppable success. The actor-turned-filmmaker has been keeping his followers up-to-date with the film's achievements on social media and has now revealed that it has recently garnered several international accolades.
The movie has received awards in several categories, including Best Horror Short Film, Best Sound Design, Best Director Male, and Best Cinematography. Mukhtar was pleased to reveal that the film also won awards at the Indie X Film Fest LA, including Best Horror Short Film and Best Director Male, as well as an award for Best Horror Short Film at the Indie Short Fest LA.
Mukhtar expressed his happiness by sharing a photo of the trophies and stating, "Alhamdulillah, I'm thrilled to announce that our film, Gulabo Rani, has won seven more awards internationally, including four awards at the Independent Shorts Awards in Los Angeles!"
The Bench director penned a heartfelt note expressing his appreciation to the cast and crew, saying, "I want to thank everyone who contributed to this project, from the cast to the crew, for their hard work and dedication. It's truly remarkable what we were able to achieve with such a limited budget." Despite the obstacles faced, Mukhtar noted that each person brought their best to the project, displaying their commitment to excellence and storytelling.
He praised the actors for bringing their characters to life with authenticity and passion, stating, "Your performances were truly exceptional and captured the essence of the story." He also acknowledged the crew's tireless efforts and positive attitude, stating that they worked tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure everything was perfect.
The Anaa star ended his message by thanking everyone involved in the project, saying, "Thank you for everything you have done. These awards are a testament to your hard work, creativity, and dedication. I couldn't be prouder of each and every one of you. Let's keep pushing the boundaries and telling incredible stories. Congratulations!"
View this post on Instagram
Gulabo Rani is a short horror film that centres around a haunted hostel. While most of the plot details are being kept under wraps, the trailer reveals a dark and menacing spirit that is tormenting the young residents of a rundown boarding house. The film's tagline, "The main work of haunting is done by the living,” is enough to pique the interest of any horror film enthusiast.
The cast includes Usama Javaid Haider, Meiraj Haq, Daniyal Khaqan Afzal, Omer Abdullah Khan, and Natasha Humera Ejaz, who all play crucial roles in the film
View this post on Instagram
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 21, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|267
|269
|Euro
|EUR
|279.7
|282.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|315
|318
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|72.1
|72.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|70.1
|70.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178
|180.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|699.18
|707.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.76
|38.16
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.56
|33.91
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.18
|3.29
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|856.44
|865.44
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.23
|166.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|682.82
|690.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.05
|73.75
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|192
|194
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.26
|26.56
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|284.33
|286.83
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.66
|7.81
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,500 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs167,610.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Karachi
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Islamabad
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Peshawar
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Quetta
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Sialkot
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Attock
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Gujranwala
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Jehlum
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Multan
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Gujrat
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Nawabshah
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Chakwal
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Hyderabad
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Nowshehra
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Sargodha
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Faisalabad
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Mirpur
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.