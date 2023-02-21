Usman Mukhtar's 'Gulabo Rani' wins seven international awards

Usman Mukhtar's latest horror short film, Gulabo Rani, is an unstoppable success. The actor-turned-filmmaker has been keeping his followers up-to-date with the film's achievements on social media and has now revealed that it has recently garnered several international accolades.

The movie has received awards in several categories, including Best Horror Short Film, Best Sound Design, Best Director Male, and Best Cinematography. Mukhtar was pleased to reveal that the film also won awards at the Indie X Film Fest LA, including Best Horror Short Film and Best Director Male, as well as an award for Best Horror Short Film at the Indie Short Fest LA.

Mukhtar expressed his happiness by sharing a photo of the trophies and stating, "Alhamdulillah, I'm thrilled to announce that our film, Gulabo Rani, has won seven more awards internationally, including four awards at the Independent Shorts Awards in Los Angeles!"

The Bench director penned a heartfelt note expressing his appreciation to the cast and crew, saying, "I want to thank everyone who contributed to this project, from the cast to the crew, for their hard work and dedication. It's truly remarkable what we were able to achieve with such a limited budget." Despite the obstacles faced, Mukhtar noted that each person brought their best to the project, displaying their commitment to excellence and storytelling.

He praised the actors for bringing their characters to life with authenticity and passion, stating, "Your performances were truly exceptional and captured the essence of the story." He also acknowledged the crew's tireless efforts and positive attitude, stating that they worked tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure everything was perfect.

The Anaa star ended his message by thanking everyone involved in the project, saying, "Thank you for everything you have done. These awards are a testament to your hard work, creativity, and dedication. I couldn't be prouder of each and every one of you. Let's keep pushing the boundaries and telling incredible stories. Congratulations!"

Gulabo Rani is a short horror film that centres around a haunted hostel. While most of the plot details are being kept under wraps, the trailer reveals a dark and menacing spirit that is tormenting the young residents of a rundown boarding house. The film's tagline, "The main work of haunting is done by the living,” is enough to pique the interest of any horror film enthusiast.

The cast includes Usama Javaid Haider, Meiraj Haq, Daniyal Khaqan Afzal, Omer Abdullah Khan, and Natasha Humera Ejaz, who all play crucial roles in the film