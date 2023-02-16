Usama Javaid Haider wins Best Actor award for Usman Mukhtar's 'Gulabo Rani'

Usman Mukhtar, an actor turned director, has earned recognition for his short film Gulabo Rani at the Bucharest Shortcut Cinefest. He credits the success to the film's young actor, Usama Javaid Haider, whom he had first met years ago during a shoot in Lahore.
On Wednesday, while announcing that Haider had won the Best Actor award for his role in Mukhtar's horror film, the Anaa actor also spoke about how the young actor's work ethic, passion, and commitment had helped him achieve success.
"I’m super proud of this kid. I honestly feel that I’m fortunate to have come across him. I met him at a shoot in Lahore where we had a scene together. I had to sit and react when this kid had a nine-minute monologue. By the time the monologue ended, I was blown away by his performance. He is a brilliant actor and a hardworking one,” he wrote
During post-production for Gulabo Rani, Mukhtar found himself in need of a dubbing voice and thought of Haider. That day proved to be a turning point for the young actor. According to Mukhtar, "We were doing post-production for Gulabo, and Usama had some dubbing work left. I asked him if he could come in for the dubbing session, and he came without any hesitation. When he reached the studio, I noticed that he had lost weight and had shaved his head. When I asked him why he had done so, he tried to play it down. That's when he revealed that his cancer had returned and he had to shave his head for his chemo treatment. I was shocked and asked him why he hadn't told me earlier so we could have rescheduled the session. But he simply replied, 'Usman bhai, work is work.'"
In his congratulatory message, Mukhtar expressed his admiration for the actor, referring to him as a "superstar" and praising his talent and work ethic. "I have no words to describe what a gem this kid is and how much I’ve learned from him in the process," he wrote. He went on to announce that Haider had won the Best Actor award at Bucharest Shortcut Cinefest and was now an international award-winning Pakistani actor. He also expressed his pride in Haider's journey.
Earlier this year, Mukhtar's short film also won the Best Short Film Award at the LA Sci-Fi & Horror Festival 2022, and he shared the news on social media. He posted a photo of his award, which was labelled "Leviathan Platinum Award 2022," and wrote a heartfelt caption about his feelings on the achievement.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 16, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|264.9
|267.8
|Euro
|EUR
|280.7
|283.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|317.5
|320.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.6
|72.32
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.75
|70.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179.8
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|717
|725
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194.8
|199.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39
|43
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.78
|39.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.33
|34.69
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.25
|3.36
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|880.68
|889.68
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62
|62.6
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.41
|172.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.53
|26.83
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|700.35
|708.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|74.06
|74.75
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.97
|26.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|292.21
|294.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.75
KARACHI – Gold witnessed an upward trend on Thursday after losing ground during first three days of the week as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs3,800 per tola to reach Rs196,000.
According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs3,258 to settle at Rs168,038.
Yesterday, the South Asian country witnessed a drop of Rs3,700 per tola in gold price that closed at Rs192,200. In the international market, the commodity price increased by $2 to reach $1,839 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800 per 10 grams, respectively.
