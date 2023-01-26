Naimal Khawar, Usman Mukhtar pair up for an upcoming project

Naimal Khawar Abbasi, an actress who left acting four years ago to pursue art, recently reunited with her Anaa co-star Usman Mukhtar on Instagram, indicating a potential comeback.

They became popular after their hit drama serial Anaa went aired on Hum TV. The sizzling chemistry between the two actors was loved and adored by the fans.

The 29-year-old took to her Instagram and posted a picture from a dinner that she and her husband Hamza Ali Abbassi and Usman had in Lahore. Clad in an olive green sweater and a leather jacket respectively, the sight of the duo together reminded fans of their 2019 drama.

"Something exciting coming up…stay tuned" captioned the Verna actress.

Mukhtaar also took to his Instagram to post another picture of them beaming at the cameras and captioned it " Reunion! Something is coming up! Stay tuned!!"

The fans and admirers flocked to the comment section expressing this excitement and their eagerness over the news.

Despite her brief acting stint, Khawar is quite popular on social media and enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram. She frequently treats the fans with heart-melting glimpses of her toddler. On the other hand, Mukhtar has recently donned the hat of the director with his upcoming horror film 'Gulabo Rani’. He has also been praised for his performance in Sabaat and Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay.