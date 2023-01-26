Search

Lifestyle

Naimal Khawar, Usman Mukhtar pair up for an upcoming project

Web Desk 04:09 PM | 26 Jan, 2023
Naimal Khawar, Usman Mukhtar pair up for an upcoming project
Source: Naimal Khawar/ Usman Mukhtar(Instagram)

Naimal Khawar Abbasi, an actress who left acting four years ago to pursue art, recently reunited with her Anaa co-star Usman Mukhtar on Instagram, indicating a potential comeback.

They became popular after their hit drama serial Anaa went aired on Hum TV. The sizzling chemistry between the two actors was loved and adored by the fans.

The 29-year-old took to her Instagram and posted a picture from a dinner that she and her husband Hamza Ali Abbassi and Usman had in Lahore. Clad in an olive green sweater and a leather jacket respectively, the sight of the duo together reminded fans of their 2019 drama.

"Something exciting coming up…stay tuned" captioned the Verna actress.

Mukhtaar also took to his Instagram to post another picture of them beaming at the cameras and captioned it " Reunion! Something is coming up! Stay tuned!!"

 

The fans and admirers flocked to the comment section expressing this excitement and their eagerness over the news.

Despite her brief acting stint, Khawar is quite popular on social media and enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram. She frequently treats the fans with heart-melting glimpses of her toddler. On the other hand, Mukhtar has recently donned the hat of the director with his upcoming horror film 'Gulabo Rani’. He has also been praised for his performance in Sabaat and Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay.

Inside Naimal Khawar and sister Fiza's gorgeous Italy vacation 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Bilal Ashraf and Maya Ali share insights about their upcoming drama serial 'Yunhi'

01:44 AM | 25 Jan, 2023

'Gulabo Rani' – Usman Mukhtar's short film wins big at LA Sci-Fi & Horror Festival

04:38 PM | 21 Jan, 2023

Saba Qamar drops teaser of upcoming project 'Sar-e-Rah'

11:52 PM | 20 Jan, 2023

Sami Khan, Madiha Imam and Ahsan Khan to star in an upcoming drama

08:37 PM | 20 Jan, 2023

Sonya Hussayn shares with fans how much money she received for her first project

12:22 PM | 12 Jan, 2023

Is Usman Mukhtar's wife joining showbiz?

04:42 PM | 10 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistani family jailed in US for torturing daughter-in-law for years

06:42 PM | 26 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope 26th January 2023

08:14 AM | 26 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 26, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 253.4 255.15
Euro EUR 274 276.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 311 314
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.7 69.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.4 67
Australian Dollar AUD 176 178
Bahrain Dinar BHD 615.68 620.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 186 188
China Yuan CNY 34.12 34.37
Danish Krone DKK 33.83 34.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.52 29.87
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 756.69 761.69
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.59 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 148.33 149.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 600.37 604.87
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 63.5 64
Singapore Dollar SGD 178 179.3
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 250.23 251.98
Thai Bhat THB 6.98 7.08

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs190,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs163,670.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs150,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 173,200.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Karachi PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Islamabad PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Peshawar PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Quetta PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Sialkot PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Attock PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Gujranwala PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Jehlum PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Multan PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Bahawalpur PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Gujrat PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Nawabshah PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Chakwal PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Hyderabad PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Nowshehra PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Sargodha PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Faisalabad PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Mirpur PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: