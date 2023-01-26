No backchannel diplomacy with India, Khar informs Senate 

ISLAMABAD – Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar has said that no back channel diplomacy is presently taking place with India.

Speaking during a question hour session in the Senate on Thursday, Khar said hostility coming in from the neighbouring country is of unique nature.

The statement came in response to PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan’s question about Pakistan’s decision regarding normalisation of ties with India until the revocation of the August 5 move. On August 5, 2019, the Indian government abolished Article 370 of the Constitution which grants special status to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Khar said relations have been marred by a number of provocative steps by India. She said the BBC documentary banned by India has vindicated Pakistan’s viewpoint on Gujarat massacre.

The minister said we continue to be on journey of peace. She described the opening of Kartarpur Corridor as a positive precedent saying such processes must move forward.

Minister of State for Law Shahadat Awan told the house that television and radio channels air programs regarding the awareness of farmers.

He said both Radio Pakistan and the PTV will be asked to broadcast more such programs with the aim to acquaint farmers with latest technology.

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice, Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha said the government has a plan to improve the economic situation. She said it is our determination to protect the poor segments of the society.

The house will now meet tomorrow at 10:30am.