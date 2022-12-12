Inside Naimal Khawar and sister Fiza's gorgeous Italy vacation 
Inside Naimal Khawar and sister Fiza's gorgeous Italy vacation 
Naimal Khawar Abbasi, a stellar artist and former actor, is a globe trotter whose latest stop is Italy. Needless to say, she is roaming the stunning country with her sister Fiza Khawar.

The Anaa actress' Instagram feed is filled with mesmerizing pictures and videos of the fun she's having on the foreign island.

Her latest series of pictures gives a captivating view of the pink skies and her pretty self alongside her sister. The fashionista posted a pictures gallery of herself exploring the picturesque streets of Florence. 

For the unversed, Khawar got married to showbiz heartthrob Hamza Abbasi in 2019 and the couple welcomed their first child, baby boy Mustafa Abbasi, in 2020.

Despite her brief acting stint, Khawar is quite popular on social media and enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram. She frequently treats the fans with heart-melting glimpses of her toddler.

