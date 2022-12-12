Model Maha Tahirani looks like an absolute diva in new video

Maha Tahirani is more than just a rising star and has surely become a force to be reckoned with with a number of high-profile campaigns under her belt.

The young model often takes to her Instagram to share glimpses of her life and her work with her fans and followers. Setting temperature soaring with her latest video, the pretty model sizzles in a black dress.

With her recent Instagram post, Maha proved her fashion sense once again and donned a stunning black saree from ace fashion designer Zainab Salman.

On the work front, Maha has bagged her first LUX Style Awards nomination for an ‘Emerging Talent’.