‘Pawri girl' Dananeer dolls up as ultimate bridal muse in a stunning lehenga
Web Desk
10:15 PM | 12 Dec, 2022
Source: Dananeer Mobeen (Instagram)
‘Pawri girl' Dananeer Mobeen was propelled to fame by a five-second clip that left the internet into frenzy.

This time around, the Sinf e Aahan actor was spotted dressed up in bridal galore that left the internet awestruck.

Organized by 'Maha's Photography', Dananeer is dressed to the nines and looks exquisite in a red ensemble with heavy-laden jewels. Needless to say, she is a sight to behold.

On the work front, Dananeer has been praised for her acting debut on the small screen with the star-studded drama serial Sinf-e-Aahan.

