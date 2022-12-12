‘Pawri girl' Dananeer dolls up as ultimate bridal muse in a stunning lehenga
‘Pawri girl' Dananeer Mobeen was propelled to fame by a five-second clip that left the internet into frenzy.
This time around, the Sinf e Aahan actor was spotted dressed up in bridal galore that left the internet awestruck.
Organized by 'Maha's Photography', Dananeer is dressed to the nines and looks exquisite in a red ensemble with heavy-laden jewels. Needless to say, she is a sight to behold.
On the work front, Dananeer has been praised for her acting debut on the small screen with the star-studded drama serial Sinf-e-Aahan.
