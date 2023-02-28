Pakistani bride and groom make entry on donkey cart as fuel prices rise to record high

A Pakistani couple has made headlines as their bizarre entry gained enormous popularity on the social media.

Desi weddings remained in news for weird incidents mostly gimmicks. From receiving an assault rifle from mother-in-law to gifting a donkey’s foal to a newlywed wife, these stories remained the talk of the town and even create trends on the social sites.

In one such event, a bride and groom opted for an unconventional ride as they entered the wedding venue on a donkey cart. The video soon went viral online, showing the duo riding a donkey cart while the animal was also adorned with garlands.

The clip shows entering on a donkey cart while guests and other members filmed the two who posed with big smiles on their faces. The family members then helped the two come down from the unusual ride as videographers captured the whole incident for the memories.

The video was shared by various accounts online and so far amassed hundreds of thousands of views. Some social media users loved the gesture while others called it another stunt to get cheap fame.

The funny gesture is quite relatable with current circumstances as the government hiked the price of petrol by Rs22.20 a litre to Rs272 after massive depreciation of local currency.

Donkeys continue to be in limelight during desi weddings as earlier social media influencer Azlan Shah and Warisha, made headlines as YouTuber gifted a donkey foal to his wife on wedding.