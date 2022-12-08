US hints at helping Pakistan against re-emergence of terrorism

warns Afghanistan for action if militants groups regain any ground
Web Desk
10:24 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
US hints at helping Pakistan against re-emergence of terrorism
Share

WASHINGTON – The United States on Wednesday signaled a commitment to help Pakistan against the re-emergence of terrorism while announcing action against terror groups sheltered in Afghanistan.

US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price made these remarks during a press briefing, saying Taliban-ruled Afghanistan may become a haven for militants for another time, days after IS attacked Pakistan's embassy in Kabul.

Mr. Price said the interim government in a war-torn nation failed to live up to its commitments in counterterrorism while hinting at US interference if the Taliban failed to control militant groups.

Recalling the recent death of Al-Qaida chief, Ayman al-Zawahiri, the US official said Washington has counterterrorism capabilities in the region which was demonstrated in recent months with the killing of Zawahiri.

The US will take action in a way that protects our interests, he said, reiterating that their broader goal is to ensure that terrorists and others aren’t able to use Kabul as a launch pad for attacks on Pakistan.

He called Pakistan a key partner in a number of respects when asked about security cooperation with the South Asian nation.

Afghanistan condemns Pakistan embassy attack, ... 10:49 AM | 3 Dec, 2022

ISLAMABAD/KABUL – In a phone call with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Afghanistan’s FM Amir ...

He further mentioned that Islamabad receives grant assistance from the International Military Education and Training programme that according to him strengthens the country’s own abilities to counter threats.

More From This Category
Pakistani FM Bilawal takes up Lyari's football ...
11:24 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
Several sections of Motorways closed as thick fog ...
09:47 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
Polling for final phase of LG election underway ...
09:19 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
Japan pledges nearly $39 million in assistance ...
11:18 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
Afghan Taliban publicly execute man for the first ...
10:24 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
Fire guts scores of stalls in Islamabad’s ...
09:44 PM | 7 Dec, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Teary-eyed Saba Faisal announces complete boycott of her son, daughter-in-law
07:45 PM | 7 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr