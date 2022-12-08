US hints at helping Pakistan against re-emergence of terrorism

WASHINGTON – The United States on Wednesday signaled a commitment to help Pakistan against the re-emergence of terrorism while announcing action against terror groups sheltered in Afghanistan.

US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price made these remarks during a press briefing, saying Taliban-ruled Afghanistan may become a haven for militants for another time, days after IS attacked Pakistan's embassy in Kabul.

Mr. Price said the interim government in a war-torn nation failed to live up to its commitments in counterterrorism while hinting at US interference if the Taliban failed to control militant groups.

Recalling the recent death of Al-Qaida chief, Ayman al-Zawahiri, the US official said Washington has counterterrorism capabilities in the region which was demonstrated in recent months with the killing of Zawahiri.

The US will take action in a way that protects our interests, he said, reiterating that their broader goal is to ensure that terrorists and others aren’t able to use Kabul as a launch pad for attacks on Pakistan.

He called Pakistan a key partner in a number of respects when asked about security cooperation with the South Asian nation.

Afghanistan condemns Pakistan embassy attack, ... 10:49 AM | 3 Dec, 2022 ISLAMABAD/KABUL – In a phone call with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Afghanistan’s FM Amir ...

He further mentioned that Islamabad receives grant assistance from the International Military Education and Training programme that according to him strengthens the country’s own abilities to counter threats.