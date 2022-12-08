US hints at helping Pakistan against re-emergence of terrorism
warns Afghanistan for action if militants groups regain any ground
Share
WASHINGTON – The United States on Wednesday signaled a commitment to help Pakistan against the re-emergence of terrorism while announcing action against terror groups sheltered in Afghanistan.
US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price made these remarks during a press briefing, saying Taliban-ruled Afghanistan may become a haven for militants for another time, days after IS attacked Pakistan's embassy in Kabul.
Mr. Price said the interim government in a war-torn nation failed to live up to its commitments in counterterrorism while hinting at US interference if the Taliban failed to control militant groups.
Recalling the recent death of Al-Qaida chief, Ayman al-Zawahiri, the US official said Washington has counterterrorism capabilities in the region which was demonstrated in recent months with the killing of Zawahiri.
The US will take action in a way that protects our interests, he said, reiterating that their broader goal is to ensure that terrorists and others aren’t able to use Kabul as a launch pad for attacks on Pakistan.
He called Pakistan a key partner in a number of respects when asked about security cooperation with the South Asian nation.
Afghanistan condemns Pakistan embassy attack, ... 10:49 AM | 3 Dec, 2022
ISLAMABAD/KABUL – In a phone call with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Afghanistan’s FM Amir ...
He further mentioned that Islamabad receives grant assistance from the International Military Education and Training programme that according to him strengthens the country’s own abilities to counter threats.
- Profile: Babar Azam03:25 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Pakistani FM Bilawal takes up Lyari's football potential with FIFA ...11:24 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
- US hints at helping Pakistan against re-emergence of terrorism10:24 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Several sections of Motorways closed as thick fog blankets Punjab09:47 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Polling for final phase of LG election underway in 3 AJK districts09:19 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:44 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Newlyweds Azlan Shah and Warisha Khan share their beautiful love story09:00 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ becomes Google’s most searched movie ...06:38 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Hira Mani slays fashion goals with friends in latest video07:57 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Top 10 most searched people on Google in Pakistan in 202206:07 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan's first female Supreme Court judge earns place in BBC '100 ...01:24 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Timeline of Pakistan Army Generals during country’s 75 year-long ...10:28 AM | 29 Nov, 2022