Afghanistan condemns Pakistan embassy attack, assures action against perpetrators
Web Desk
10:49 AM | 3 Dec, 2022
Source: File Photo
ISLAMABAD/KABUL – In a phone call with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Afghanistan’s FM Amir Muttaqi assured that Kabul will make utmost efforts to bring attackers who target Pakistani diplomate.

Taliban-led government responds to attack Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul in what Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called an assassination attempt on the head of the mission.

In a statement, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said Afghan FM assured Bilawal Bhutto that Kabul will pay special attention to the security of the embassy, while the latter thanked the neighboring country for its strong expression of solidarity and underscored that the safety and security of Pakistan’s diplomatic personnel in Afghanistan were of paramount importance.

Foreign Minister Bilawal reiterated Islamabad’s unwavering commitment to fight terrorism and said that Pakistan will be undeterred by such cowardly attacks.

MoFA maintained that the Afghan government must prevent the terrorists from undermining relations between the two sides and clarified that there are no plans to close the embassy or withdraw diplomats from Kabul.

