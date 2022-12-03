Afghanistan condemns Pakistan embassy attack, assures action against perpetrators
Share
ISLAMABAD/KABUL – In a phone call with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Afghanistan’s FM Amir Muttaqi assured that Kabul will make utmost efforts to bring attackers who target Pakistani diplomate.
Taliban-led government responds to attack Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul in what Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called an assassination attempt on the head of the mission.
In a statement, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said Afghan FM assured Bilawal Bhutto that Kabul will pay special attention to the security of the embassy, while the latter thanked the neighboring country for its strong expression of solidarity and underscored that the safety and security of Pakistan’s diplomatic personnel in Afghanistan were of paramount importance.
Foreign Minister Bilawal reiterated Islamabad’s unwavering commitment to fight terrorism and said that Pakistan will be undeterred by such cowardly attacks.
MoFA maintained that the Afghan government must prevent the terrorists from undermining relations between the two sides and clarified that there are no plans to close the embassy or withdraw diplomats from Kabul.
Pakistani diplomat survives assassination bid in ... 05:47 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
ISLAMABAD – A security guard was injured when an assassination attempt was made on a Pakistani diplomat in a gun ...
- Profile: Babar Azam03:25 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- SEDF, U Bank join hands for provision of subsidised credit to MSMEs ...11:19 AM | 3 Dec, 2022
- Afghanistan condemns Pakistan embassy attack, assures action against ...10:49 AM | 3 Dec, 2022
- PAKvENG, Day 3: Abdullah, Imam slam tons as Pakistan continue to ...10:18 AM | 3 Dec, 2022
- US keeps Pakistan on violators of religious freedom list09:44 AM | 3 Dec, 2022
- Polling for second phase of LG election underway in AJK09:14 AM | 3 Dec, 2022
- Pakistani TikTok sensation Ayesha's new videos shock her fans09:59 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- 'Hum Tum Season 2' in the works? Here is what Ahad Raza Mir says11:16 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Sania Mirza shares more pictures with son amid divorce rumours07:53 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Timeline of Pakistan Army Generals during country’s 75 year-long ...10:28 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022