Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list? Check latest rankings here
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has ranked 94 in Arton Capital's Passport Index while UAE topped the 2022 list that has been made public lately.
Arton Capital released the Passport Index 2022, classifying the world's strongest and weakest passports. The rankings show the number of countries you can visit or enter without getting a visa.
A three-tier method is used that comprised visa-free, visa-on-arrival, and eVisa facilities that make mobility score for the countries.
In the latest index, the Pakistani passport has been assigned the fourth weakest spot, with a global power rank of 94. Pakistani passport was ranked above war-torn countries including Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, Yemen, Libya, Palestine, Iran and Bangladesh ranked above Pakistan in the recent Index.
Arton Capital, unlike Henley Passport Index, classified passports in real time as new visa waivers and changes are effected in post-Covid times.
UAE’s passport world's most powerful
This time, UAE, known for luxury shopping, and oil resources, gain a new record with the most powerful travel document in the world. UAE passport holders can now travel to 180 nations without going through complex procedures.
Germany, Sweden, Finland, Luxembourg, Spain, France, Italy, Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, South Korea Denmark, Belgium, Portugal, Norway, Poland, Ireland, United States, and New Zealand are among top-ranked countries.
Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 199 11:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
Despite the fact that Pakistan has succeeded in reinventing itself as one of the top travel destinations in the world, ...
- Profile: Babar Azam03:25 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Govt forms new JIT comprising ISI, MI officials on Supreme Court’s ...01:49 PM | 8 Dec, 2022
- IHC bars authorities from arresting PM's son Suleman Shehbaz on ...01:32 PM | 8 Dec, 2022
-
- e-Pay Punjab fetches Rs135bn revenue through 24 million transactions12:48 PM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Benazir Bhutto's poorly-made statue sparks public outcry12:31 PM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Teary-eyed Saba Faisal announces complete boycott of her son, ...07:45 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Newlyweds Azlan Shah and Warisha Khan share their beautiful love story09:00 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ becomes Google’s most searched movie ...06:38 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list? ...10:48 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Top 10 most searched people on Google in Pakistan in 202206:07 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan's first female Supreme Court judge earns place in BBC '100 ...01:24 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022