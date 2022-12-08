Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list? Check latest rankings here
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has ranked 94 in Arton Capital's Passport Index while UAE topped the 2022 list that has been made public lately.

Arton Capital released the Passport Index 2022, classifying the world's strongest and weakest passports. The rankings show the number of countries you can visit or enter without getting a visa.

A three-tier method is used that comprised visa-free, visa-on-arrival, and eVisa facilities that make mobility score for the countries.

In the latest index, the Pakistani passport has been assigned the fourth weakest spot, with a global power rank of 94. Pakistani passport was ranked above war-torn countries including Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Yemen, Libya, Palestine, Iran and Bangladesh ranked above Pakistan in the recent Index.

Arton Capital, unlike Henley Passport Index, classified passports in real time as new visa waivers and changes are effected in post-Covid times.

UAE’s passport world's most powerful

This time, UAE, known for luxury shopping, and oil resources, gain a new record with the most powerful travel document in the world. UAE passport holders can now travel to 180 nations without going through complex procedures.

Germany, Sweden, Finland, Luxembourg, Spain, France, Italy, Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, South Korea Denmark, Belgium, Portugal, Norway, Poland, Ireland, United States, and New Zealand are among top-ranked countries. 

