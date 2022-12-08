President Alvi honours new Army Chief, CJCSC with Nishan-e-Imtiaz

ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi on Thursday conferred awards to senior military leadership in recognition of their valuable services.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir were awarded with Nishan-e-Imtiaz (military) during a ceremony in capital.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Senate, National Assembly Speaker along with federal ministers were present at the ceremony.

The President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) upon General Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at a special investiture ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad today.@OfficialDGISPR #PakistanArmy #Pakistan #COAS #ISPR pic.twitter.com/khmioXUHEV — Pakistan Armed Forces 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) December 8, 2022

Gen Asim Munir assumed command as the new army chief, replacing retired Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, while Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza replaced Gen Nadeem Raza as the new CJCSC in November this year.