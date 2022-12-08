President Alvi honours new Army Chief, CJCSC with Nishan-e-Imtiaz
Web Desk
11:47 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
President Alvi honours new Army Chief, CJCSC with Nishan-e-Imtiaz
Source: screengrabs
Share

ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi on Thursday conferred awards to senior military leadership in recognition of their valuable services.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir were awarded with Nishan-e-Imtiaz (military) during a ceremony in capital.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Senate, National Assembly Speaker along with federal ministers were present at the ceremony.

Gen Asim Munir assumed command as the new army chief, replacing retired Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, while Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza replaced Gen Nadeem Raza as the new CJCSC in November this year.

COAS Asim Munir visits Quaid-e-Azam's mausoleum, ... 05:40 PM | 7 Dec, 2022

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir visited the mausoleum of Quaid- e -Azam Muhammad Ali ...

More From This Category
Govt forms new JIT comprising ISI, MI officials ...
01:49 PM | 8 Dec, 2022
IHC bars authorities from arresting PM's son ...
01:32 PM | 8 Dec, 2022
Benazir Bhutto's poorly-made statue sparks public ...
12:31 PM | 8 Dec, 2022
Where does Pakistan stand in world's most ...
10:48 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
Pakistani FM Bilawal takes up Lyari's football ...
11:24 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
Several sections of Motorways closed as thick fog ...
09:47 AM | 8 Dec, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani viral dance girl Ayesha’s new photo shoot goes viral
01:13 PM | 8 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr