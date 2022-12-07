COAS Asim Munir visits Quaid-e-Azam's mausoleum, Karachi Corps Headquarters
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir visited the mausoleum of Quaid- e -Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Wednesday, to pay homage to the nation’s founder.
Inter Services Public Relations in a statement said that Army Chief laid floral wreath and offered Fateha.
Later, COAS visited Corps Headquarters Karachi and got briefing on operational, security and other matters of the formation including assistance to civil administration during the recent natural calamity in Sindh particularly interior Sindh.
Gen Asim Munir appreciated Army and Ranger troops for operational preparedness and reaching out to the people of Sindh during the recent unprecedented floods in the country.
COAS praised the formation, allied organisations and law enforcement agencies for maintaining a safe and secure environment in the province particularly the megalopolitan city of Karachi.
Earlier, on arrival at Karachi, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed Corps Commander Karachi.
