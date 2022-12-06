COAS Asim Munir spends a day with troops in Tirah Valley: ISPR
Share
PESHAWAR – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited Tirah Valley, Khyber District today, according to the military's media wing.
The top military commander spent a day with forward troops deployed along Pakistan-Afghanistan Border, the Inter Services Public Relations said in a statement.
He was brief by field commander about operational preparedness and border control measures in place as part of Western Borders Management Regime .
#ChiefofArmyStaff #GeneralAsimMunir on Tuesday visited #TirahValley, #KhyberDistrict, where he spent a day with forward troops deployed along #Pakistan- #Afghanistan border.#ISPR pic.twitter.com/4hWQ9oze7N— Daily Pakistan Global (@dailypakistangl) December 6, 2022
Later, COAS Asim visited Corps Headquarters Peshawar and laid floral wreath to pay homage to the martyrs of Pakistan Army.
Gen Asim's visit to the border area comes after nine people, including five militants, two security personnel, and two civilians have been killed in three separate attacks in northwestern Pakistan.
In a statement yesterday, the military said that one soldier and five militants were killed in a clash in North Waziristan tribal district.
Separately, gunmen killed a paramilitary Frontier Corps soldier and his father in North Waziristan's Bannu district after entering their house.
In a third incident, attackers killed a tribal elder in North Waziristan's Haidarkhel area.
Security forces kill five terrorists in North ... 06:33 PM | 5 Dec, 2022
RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed five terrorists in an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Jhallar Algad ...
- Profile: Babar Azam03:25 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Islamabad's Centaurus Mall partially de-sealed08:15 PM | 6 Dec, 2022
- COAS Asim Munir spends a day with troops in Tirah Valley: ISPR07:59 PM | 6 Dec, 2022
- FIR registered against Arshad Sharif’s killing on Supreme Court ...07:29 PM | 6 Dec, 2022
- Meet the hero SSG commando who saved top Pakistani diplomat in ...07:00 PM | 6 Dec, 2022
-
-
- Honey Singh is ready to collaborate with Mehwish Hayat05:15 PM | 6 Dec, 2022
- #MeraDilYePukareAaja – Saba Faisal, daughter Sadia shake a leg at ...06:01 PM | 6 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Timeline of Pakistan Army Generals during country’s 75 year-long ...10:28 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022