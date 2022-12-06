Bohemia beats Aima Baig in Go-karting

Lollywood's favourite singer Aima Baig and bonafide rapper Bohemia have come together to break the internet once again.

The singer-rapper duo, who have often been seen exchanging sweet words on social media, were recently spotted at a go-karting area to enjoy their evening.

Dressed in a chic crop-top hoodie and wide legged pants, the Balma Bagora singer stole the attention while posing with a helmet. On the other hand, the Kingdom rapper posed in his usual all-black fit.

According to Baig's Instagram post, Bohemia beat her by a difference of 4-seconds.

Baig's recent songs include Loota Rey, Khawabon Mein, Kuch To Hua Hai, Aatish, Malang, Ballay Ballay, Dhola, and Heeray.

On the other hand, Bohemia has worked on Ajnabi, Punjabiyan Di Dhee, Starboy, Mastani, Without You (Tere Bina), and Kala Tikka La Goriye.