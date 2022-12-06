Bohemia beats Aima Baig in Go-karting

Noor Fatima
08:51 PM | 6 Dec, 2022
Bohemia beats Aima Baig in Go-karting
Source: Aima Baig (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood's favourite singer Aima Baig and bonafide rapper Bohemia have come together to break the internet once again.

The singer-rapper duo, who have often been seen exchanging sweet words on social media, were recently spotted at a go-karting area to enjoy their evening.

Dressed in a chic crop-top hoodie and wide legged pants, the Balma Bagora singer stole the attention while posing with a helmet. On the other hand, the Kingdom rapper posed in his usual all-black fit.

According to Baig's Instagram post, Bohemia beat her by a difference of 4-seconds. 

Baig's recent songs include Loota Rey, Khawabon Mein, Kuch To Hua Hai, Aatish, Malang, Ballay Ballay, Dhola, and Heeray.

On the other hand, Bohemia has worked on Ajnabi, Punjabiyan Di Dhee, Starboy, Mastani, Without You (Tere Bina), and Kala Tikka La Goriye.

Aima Baig and Bohemia exchange sweet compliments 10:54 PM | 24 Nov, 2022

Bonafide popstar Aima Baig and rapper Bohemia are dropping hints that they are collaborating on a new song. Their new ...

More From This Category
Man who stole Lady Gaga's dogs sentenced to 21 ...
09:14 PM | 6 Dec, 2022
Is Deepika Padukone going to unveil FIFA World ...
09:39 PM | 6 Dec, 2022
The Mirza Malik Show to air this month!
05:36 PM | 6 Dec, 2022
Sajal Aly poses with legendary singer AR Rahman ...
06:33 PM | 6 Dec, 2022
Honey Singh is ready to collaborate with Mehwish ...
05:15 PM | 6 Dec, 2022
#MeraDilYePukareAaja – Saba Faisal, daughter ...
06:01 PM | 6 Dec, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bohemia beats Aima Baig in Go-karting
08:51 PM | 6 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr