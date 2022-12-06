Is Deepika Padukone going to unveil FIFA World Cup trophy during finals?
Share
Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone continues to garner a notable international presence as she is expected to unveil the trophy during the finals on December 18 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, Qatar.
For the first time in FIFA World Cup history, an international actor will do the honours and it is none other than Bollywood's most beloved actress.
As per reports in Indian media, the Padmavat actor will soon travel to Qatar to be part of the grand sporting event, where she will display the trophy in a stadium packed with people.
Prior to this, Padukone also represented India at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 in France as a Jury member.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Deepika will grace the big screen with the upcoming film Pathan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The movie is set to release on January 25, 2023.
She will also be seen in Project K with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. Moroever, she will also make a special appearance in Cirkus alongside her husband, actor Ranveer Singh.
FIFA fanfest - Nora Fatehi receives backlash for ... 04:49 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi gave a rocking performance at FIFA fanfest where she made the audience groove to Bollywood ...
- Profile: Babar Azam03:25 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
-
-
-
- Islamabad's Centaurus Mall partially de-sealed08:21 PM | 6 Dec, 2022
- COAS Asim Munir spends a day with troops in Tirah Valley: ISPR07:59 PM | 6 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Timeline of Pakistan Army Generals during country’s 75 year-long ...10:28 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022