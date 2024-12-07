Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Weather update: Cold Wave to grip Pakistan as Met Office predicts rain, snowfall

ISLAMABAD – Parts of Pakistan are likely to expect cold weather as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted significant rainfall and snowfall in various regions.

In its advisory, the Met Office said rains will hit upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with snowfall anticipated in hilly regions. Gilgit-Baltistan is also expected to experience both rain and snowfall, adding to the wintry conditions.

Pakistan’s capital Islamabad, Azad Kashmir and nearby regions will get rain in the coming days and the temperature will drop with each passing day. Cold weather is predicted for Quetta, Pishin, Zhob, and Chaman. Cold winds are expected to sweep through the Qilla Abdullah region and surrounding areas.

PMD also warned of fog in Murree, Galyat, Rawalpindi, and Attock, while rain is expected in regions including Chakwal, Sialkot, Hafizabad, and Gujranwala. Lahore, Jhelum, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Mianwali, and Khushab are also likely to see rainfall.

Rain is forecasted for Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Buner, and Shangla, while snowfall is likely in mountainous regions including Battagram, Kohistan, Abbottabad, and Bajaur.

Authorities advised people in affected areas to take necessary precautions and stay updated on weather conditions.

Weather Update: Relief for Smog-Hit Punjab as rain set to ‘clear air’

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

