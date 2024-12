Champions T20 Cup 2024 Squads, Full Schedule, and Live Streaming

LAHORE – The Champions T20 Cup springs into action today at Rawalpindi Stadium, with five teams vying for title. This tournament will also help Pakistan prepare for the 2025 and 2026 ICC Champions Trophy and T20 World Cup.

During the league, five teams ABL Stallions, Engro Dolphins, Lake City Panthers, Nurpur Lions, and UMT Markhors will play in a double-league format. The top team advances to the final, while the second and third-place teams will compete in a Qualifier.

Champions Trophy 2024 Teams

Team Captain Mentor Dolphins Faheem Ashraf Sarfaraz Ahmed Lions Imam-ul-Haq Waqar Younis Markhors Iftikhar Ahmed Misbah ul Haq Panthers Shadab Khan Saqlain Mushtaq Stallions Mohammad Haris Shoaib Malik

Champions Trophy Full Squads

Teams Players UMT Markhors Abdul Samad, Akif Javed, Ali Shafique, Ali Shan, Ali Usman, Bilawal Bhatti, Bismillah Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rameez Jnr, Mohammad Sarwar Afridi, Muhammad Imran Randhawa, Muhammad Shehzad, Niaz Khan, Nisar Ahmed, Saad Masood, Zahid Mehmood Lake City Panthers Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Ali Raza, Amad Butt, Danish Aziz, Haider Ali, Hasan Ali, Irfanullah Shah, Mohammad Umar, Mohammad Zeeshan, Mubasir Khan, Rehan Afridi, Rizwan Mehmood, Saad Baig, Sharjeel Khan, Umar Siddiq, Usama Mir Nurpur Lions Aamer Yamin, Arif Yaqoob, Hasan Nawaz, Hunain Shah, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Basit, Mohammad Faiq, Mohammad Junaid, Mohammad Siraj, Mohammad Taha, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Sajjad Ali Hashmi, Shahab Khan ABL Stallions Abdul Faseeh, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Azam Khan, Hussain Talat, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Nasir Nawaz, Shoaib Malik, Tahir Hussain, Ubaid Shah, Yasir Khan, Zaman Khan Engro Dolphins Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Ihsanullah, Kashif Ali, Khubaib Khalil, Mirza Tahir Baig, Muhammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Salman Afridi, Salman Irshad, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shayan Sheikh, Umar Amin

Champions Trophy 2024 Matches Schedule