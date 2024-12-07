Saudi Riyal to PKR Rate Today in Pakistan – 7 December 2024

KARACHI – Saudi Riyal witnessed changes as buying rate of SAR reached Rs74 on Saturday, while the selling rate increased to Rs74.39 on the last working day of the week.

Date Exchange Rate Difference December 7, 2024 Rs. 74 +0.3 December 6, 2024 Rs. 73.97

KSA remains largest source of remittances for South Asian nation, with many expatriates bringing Saudi Riyals when traveling back to homeland.

500 SAR to PKR Rate Today

As of December 7, 2024, the current exchange rate shows 500 Saudi Riyals are now equivalent to Rs37,000, while 1,000 Saudi Riyals can be converted to Rs74,000.

For those holding Saudi Riyals, banks and exchange companies across Pakistan offer conversion services to Pakistani Rupees.