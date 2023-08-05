Honda again increases motorcycle prices

LAHORE – Atlas Honda has against jacked up the price of its motorcycles by Rs3,000 to Rs5,000, with new prices coming into effect from today (August 5).

The price of the widely popular Honda CD-70 model has been increased by Rs 3,000, taking the latest price to Rs157,900.

The price of Dream 70 variant witnessed the same price jump, and its new price has been fixed at Rs168,900.

The Pridor model saw highest increase of Rs5,000, taking its new price to Rs208,900.

The prices for other models, CG-125, CB-125F, and CB-150F have been fixed at Rs 234,900, Rs390,900, and Rs493,900, respectively.

This is the sixth times in 2023 that Atlas Honda has increase the prices of its motorcycle.