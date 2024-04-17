Nawaz Sharif’s former security guard indicted for spitting on woman

LONDON – A court in London indicted former security guard of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in a case related to spitting on a woman.
The Westminster court framed charges against Fareed Namouchie in the case registered against him in September 2023 on a complaint filed by the woman.
Last year, the former three-time prime minister was travelling along with his guard Namouchie in a car when a woman called him corrupt. In reaction, the guard spitted on her and then closed the window.
Later, the woman filed a case against him, accusing him of common assault.
Fahreed Namouchie rejected the allegations, saying he would defend them in the court. His lawyer said that his client did not violated any law, adding that they will prove it in the court of law.
Pakistani currency saw minor adjustment against global currencies on April 17, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293.15 for buying and 296.1 for selling while British Pound stands at 344.25 for buying, and 347.6 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
