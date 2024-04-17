Search

Pakistan

Nawaz Sharif's former security guard indicted for spitting on woman

07:40 PM | 17 Apr, 2024
Nawaz Sharif’s former security guard indicted for spitting on woman
Source: File Photo

LONDON – A court in London indicted former security guard of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in a case related to spitting on a woman. 

The Westminster court framed charges against Fareed Namouchie in the case registered against him in September 2023 on a complaint filed by the woman. 

Last year, the former three-time prime minister was travelling along with his guard Namouchie in a car when a woman called him corrupt. In reaction, the guard spitted on her and then closed the window. 

Later, the woman filed a case against him, accusing him of common assault. 

Fahreed Namouchie rejected the allegations, saying he would defend them in the court. His lawyer said that his client did not violated any law, adding that they will prove it in the court of law.

Gold & Silver

04:19 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Gold prices hit all-time high in Pakistan after Rs2,200 per tola increase

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pakistani rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 17 April 2024

Pakistani currency saw minor adjustment against global currencies on April 17, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.

Euro comes down to 293.15 for buying and 296.1 for selling while British Pound stands at 344.25 for buying, and 347.6 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 17 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.4
Euro EUR 293.15 296.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.25 347.6
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45 76.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.38 747.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 40.45 40.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 902.26 911.26
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.24 58.84
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.75 166.75
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 722.1 730.1
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.37 77.07
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 307.11 309.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

