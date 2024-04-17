NADRA introduces prompt CNIC delivery: Get your ID card in just 15 Days

Pakistan's National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) has announced a significant enhancement in its service delivery, particularly concerning the issuance of national identity cards (CNIC). Previously, the process of obtaining a CNIC would typically take 23 days. However, in a commendable move, NADRA has streamlined its procedures, reducing the delivery time to a swift 15 days, and importantly, without incurring any additional charges.

This announcement, made public via social media channels, underscores NADRA's commitment to providing efficient and accessible services to Pakistani citizens. By significantly shortening the timeline for urgent category applications, NADRA aims to alleviate the wait time for applicants, ensuring they receive their ID cards in a more timely manner.

The National Identity Card (NIC) holds immense significance for Pakistani citizens as it is a primary form of identification required for various official and commercial transactions. From acquiring licenses to opening bank accounts, from applying for passports to obtaining mobile connections, the NIC is a fundamental document that facilitates participation in various aspects of public life.

Effective from April 2024, individuals opting for the urgent category for their smart ID card applications will be able to obtain their CNIC within 15 days. This expedited service comes with a fee of Rs 1500, making it accessible and efficient for the Pakistani populace.

This initiative by NADRA marks a significant step forward in enhancing public service delivery, ensuring that citizens have access to essential documentation on time, thereby facilitating their participation in various socio-economic activities.