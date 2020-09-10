FO condemns Indian army chief's provocative statement against Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan says India must accept the fact that "India-Pakistan Question" will remain on the agenda of UN Security Council, till the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute as per the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions.

Addressing weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the only way India can get the Jammu and Kashmir dispute off the UN Security Council agenda is by letting the Kashmiris exercise their inalienable right to self-determination through a free and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices.

He said the international community must play its role in making India comply with its obligations under international law, UN Charter and the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions.

Regarding the latest incidents at the China-India border, the Spokesperson said Pakistan has been repeatedly emphasizing that India's expansionist, and unilateral actions, particularly since 5 August last year, have been imperiling regional peace and security.

He said the latest situation at the China-India border areas validates Pakistan's concerns and demonstrates that India's belligerence remains a major impediment in resolving the issues at its borders.

He said we believe that it is imperative that China-India border issues are resolved in line with agreed understandings and bilateral agreements through established mechanisms and peace and tranquility is maintained in the region.

Responding to a question, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said Pakistan strongly condemns Indian Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat’s provocative statement against Pakistan.

He said such belligerent statements from senior military leadership of India provide insight into how the BJP-RSS mindset- a dangerous mix of extremist ideology, hegemonic ambitions and obsession with Pakistan has permeated Indian state institutions.

The Spokesperson said unfortunately, the Indian government, in response to any geopolitical, economic or military setback, instead of learning from its mistakes and instituting course correction, simply doubles down on its miscalculation and bellicose rhetoric.

He said India’s defense capabilities have been embarrassingly exposed to the world not far ago. General Rawat would be better served to focus on his job rather than making pointless accusations against peaceful neighbors. Such belligerent rhetoric has accomplished nothing for India other than conflict and humiliation.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said rather than whipping up anti-Pakistan sentiments, the Indian leadership should focus on peaceful resolution of outstanding disputes, particularly the Jammu and Kashmir dispute as per international law and the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

Regarding Pakistan and China cooperation, He said we are ‘All-Weather Strategic Co-operative Partners’ and remain committed to promoting peace, stability and development in the region.