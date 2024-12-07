Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Indian actress Pragya Nagra’s nude video leaked online after Pakistani TikTokers’ scandals

MUMBAI – Indian diva Pragya Nagra becomes the latest celebrity who falls victim to privacy breach, amid the surrounding controversy of Pakistani TikTok stars’ video leaks that made headlines in recent months.

Amid the Leaks Saga, an alleged video of Varalaru Mukkiyam star surfaced online. The leaked clip shows the actor in explicit condition but it remains unclear whether the individual in the video is indeed an Indian star.

Pragya Nagra has not addressed the controversy while authenticity of video has not been confirmed by Indian media.

This incident caused outrage as internet users are calling for action against privacy breaches involving celebrities and social media influencers.

The recent leaks started with viral video of Pakistani TikTok star Minahil Malik who even approached FIA against the leaks, and denied accusations from Pakistani actress and singer Mishi Khan, who alleged that she had leaked her own video for publicity purposes.

Later, Mathira, Imsha Rehman, and Maryam Faisal have also been victims of similar privacy violations.

As the controversy surrounding Pragya Nagra unfolds, concerns over the safety and privacy of celebrities continue to grow, with many calling for stronger protections against such invasions of personal space.

TikToker Maryam Faisal’s alleged private Video Leaked Online

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

