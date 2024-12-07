Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Lahore to get its first Floating Boat Restaurant on Canal near Harbanspura

LAHORE – Lahore, the city of gardens and the country’s cultural capital, will get its first floating boat restaurant on the Canal.

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) of Lahore will start working on city’s first-ever floating restoration boat on the Lahore Canal near Harbanspura with budget of Rs350 million.

The project aims to enhance the canal area with recreational facilities, including sitting areas, cafes, and children’s play zones.

Horticulture Authority in provincial capital has already pre-qualified three companies—Babar & Co, HRD Construction, and Riyaz Enterprises—to carry out the project. In addition to the floating restoration boat, the authority plans to upgrade the existing picnic spot at the site, which had not gained much popularity in the past.

The new plan developed by PHA’s engineering wing is expected to revitalise the area and provide a more enjoyable experience for visitors. This project is part of PHA’s ongoing efforts to improve recreational spaces in the city and offer residents a unique, enjoyable experience.

People are excited about the project as floating restaurant on canal enhances dining experience by offering scenic views. It also provides a refreshing escape from traditional settings, with open-air dining that connects to nature.

Passenger plane makes first-ever ‘road journey’ in Pakistan (VIDEO)

